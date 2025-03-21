Left Menu

ASHA Workers' Honorarium Hike Standoff: BJP and LDF at Loggerheads

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan criticized Kerala's ruling LDF for not fulfilling its promise to increase ASHA workers' honorarium to Rs 21,000. He accused the Left government of misleading the public and violating promises, amid ongoing protests and an indefinite hunger strike by ASHA workers demanding better remuneration.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has accused Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of failing to honor its electoral promise to raise ASHA workers' honorarium to Rs 21,000, a pledge made without conditions on central funding.

Amidst ongoing ASHA workers' protests demanding increased pay and post-retirement benefits, Muraleedharan lashed out at the state government for allegedly spreading false information. He also criticized state Health Minister Veena George's state-funded visit to Delhi to meet with a Cuban delegation, questioning the justification for incurring such expenses.

The protest intensified with three ASHA workers commencing a hunger strike following stalled negotiations with the state. The state government claims a delay in central funding under the National Health Mission, which the Centre denies, citing a lack of required documentation from Kerala for fund release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

