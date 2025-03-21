ASHA Workers' Honorarium Hike Standoff: BJP and LDF at Loggerheads

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has accused Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of failing to honor its electoral promise to raise ASHA workers' honorarium to Rs 21,000, a pledge made without conditions on central funding.

Amidst ongoing ASHA workers' protests demanding increased pay and post-retirement benefits, Muraleedharan lashed out at the state government for allegedly spreading false information. He also criticized state Health Minister Veena George's state-funded visit to Delhi to meet with a Cuban delegation, questioning the justification for incurring such expenses.

The protest intensified with three ASHA workers commencing a hunger strike following stalled negotiations with the state. The state government claims a delay in central funding under the National Health Mission, which the Centre denies, citing a lack of required documentation from Kerala for fund release.

