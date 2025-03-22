Health Sector at a Crossroads: Key Developments

Amid shifts in the U.S. health leadership, the White House is eyeing former Rep. Michael Burgess for CDC leadership after rescinding an earlier controversial nominee. Rising measles cases in Texas and New Mexico raise alarms, crossing last year's numbers, according to CDC data.

Pharmaceutical landscapes see significant movement as the FDA approves Alnylam's new heart disease treatment, setting a stage for competition with Pfizer's Vyndaqel. In India, Eli Lilly leads the charge against diabetes and obesity with the launch of Mounjaro, capitalizing on a massive market opportunity.

Other health-related news highlights include European arrests in a hearing aid scam and UNICEF's funding appeal to aid malnourished children in Africa. Notably, AstraZeneca and J&J ramp up global investments, while the USDA allocates major funds to tackle bird flu threats, signaling dynamic shifts in health, finance, and policy globally.

