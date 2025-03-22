Bright Mornings: A New Dawn for Better Sleep

Exposure to blue-enriched light in the morning could enhance sleep quality and daily activity in older adults, according to recent research from the University of Surrey.

The study shows that synchronizing the internal body clock with external light patterns can lead to improved sleep and more stable daily routines without medication.

While light therapy proved effective in home settings, increased exposure to evening light worsened sleep issues, indicating the importance of maintaining natural light patterns for better health outcomes.

