Bright Mornings: A New Dawn for Better Sleep

A recent study from the University of Surrey suggests that exposure to blue-enriched light in the morning can improve sleep and daily activity in older adults. The research highlights the role of the circadian clock and the impact of light on sleep quality, suggesting home-based light interventions as a promising solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guilford | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:18 IST
Exposure to blue-enriched light in the morning could enhance sleep quality and daily activity in older adults, according to recent research from the University of Surrey.

The study shows that synchronizing the internal body clock with external light patterns can lead to improved sleep and more stable daily routines without medication.

While light therapy proved effective in home settings, increased exposure to evening light worsened sleep issues, indicating the importance of maintaining natural light patterns for better health outcomes.

