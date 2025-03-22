Left Menu

Pope Francis Set for Recovery Journey at Vatican

Pope Francis, 88, will be discharged from the hospital and will return to the Vatican for a two-month recovery period after being treated for a severe respiratory infection. The Pope's health journey began on February 14, requiring ongoing medical care and attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:43 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who was hospitalized with a severe respiratory infection, is set to be discharged on Sunday. According to one of his doctors, the Pope will embark on a two-month recovery period at the Vatican.

The 88-year-old religious leader was admitted to the hospital on February 14 due to complications from a severe respiratory infection. His treatment has been evolving over the weeks to manage his health condition effectively.

The Vatican has yet to release a detailed health report, but it is clear that a full recovery plan has been laid out for Pope Francis to ensure his well-being during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

