Pope Francis Set for Recovery Journey at Vatican

Pope Francis, who was hospitalized with a severe respiratory infection, is set to be discharged on Sunday. According to one of his doctors, the Pope will embark on a two-month recovery period at the Vatican.

The 88-year-old religious leader was admitted to the hospital on February 14 due to complications from a severe respiratory infection. His treatment has been evolving over the weeks to manage his health condition effectively.

The Vatican has yet to release a detailed health report, but it is clear that a full recovery plan has been laid out for Pope Francis to ensure his well-being during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)