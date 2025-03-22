Left Menu

Breakthrough in Treating Mucormycosis: Novel Monoclonal Antibody Shows Promising Results

Mucormycosis, a life-threatening fungal infection with high mortality rates, has seen a glimmer of hope through research by Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim and Dr. Yiyou Gu. Their study introduces a humanized monoclonal antibody, VX-01, targeting the fungus's invasive mechanisms, offering a potent therapeutic option for vulnerable populations amid rising cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:34 IST
Breakthrough in Treating Mucormycosis: Novel Monoclonal Antibody Shows Promising Results
Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mucormycosis, a deadly fungal infection predominantly affecting individuals with weakened immune systems or those exposed to severe trauma, like burns or blast injuries, continues to pose a significant health challenge. This condition notably impacted COVID-19 patients treated with corticosteroids, with mortality rates reaching 60%, highlighting the urgent need for effective treatments.

Annually, around 4,000 cases occur in the United States, while Southeast Asia reports approximately 200,000 cases, predominantly in India where the fungus is endemic. Unlike viruses and bacteria, current treatment lacks effective antifungal immunotherapies. However, groundbreaking research led by Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim at The Lundquist Institute explores monoclonal antibodies to bridge this gap.

The research, published in Science Translational Medicine, highlights a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the fungal cell surface protein CotH, crucial to the fungus's ability to invade human cells. This innovative approach promises to enhance current treatment effectiveness for mucormycosis, potentially improving outcomes significantly.

Dr. Ibrahim underscores the ongoing increase in mucormycosis cases, largely due to rising numbers of diabetes and cancer patients, along with advancements in transplant procedures. The infection demands urgent medical intervention, often requiring disfiguring surgeries, as it aggressively attacks blood vessels, complicating drug delivery.

The newly developed antibody, VX-01, offers a promising solution by effectively binding the fungus without harming healthy cells, showcasing safety and therapeutic enhancement compared to its predecessors. Early testing indicates VX-01's potential to revolutionize mucormycosis treatment, offering hope to those most vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025