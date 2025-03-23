Left Menu

Health Headlines: Measles Outbreak, Drug Approvals, and Global Health Challenges

Recent health updates include a rise in measles cases in Texas and New Mexico, expansion of Alnylam's heart disease drug approval, UNICEF's warning on aid shortage, a French hearing aid scam, and Eli Lilly's market move in India. J&J plans investment amid tariff threats, while gene therapy loses investor allure.

Updated: 23-03-2025 02:27 IST
Amid growing health concerns, measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have surged to 351, marking a significant increase. The U.S. grapples with a decade-high outbreak, surpassing last year's national figures. State health departments and the CDC report on the troubling rise as efforts to curb the outbreak intensify.

The U.S. FDA has expanded approval for Alnylam's cardiac drug, boosting competition with Pfizer in the lucrative ATTR-CM market. Meanwhile, UNICEF warns of a looming crisis in Ethiopia and Nigeria, as funding shortages threaten aid for 1.3 million malnourished children, prompting urgent appeals for international support.

In other developments, Europol dismantled a French hearing aid scam. Eli Lilly entered the Indian market with a key weight-loss drug, outpacing Novo Nordisk. In the U.S., J&J plans a significant investment increase to mitigate tariff threats. Lastly, gene therapy sees waning investor interest amidst a shift to obesity and cancer treatments.

