UNICEF Ambassador Urges Global Backing for Syria’s Children

A UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador who fled Syria as a child has returned to her homeland with a powerful message: Syrian children are ready to rebuild their country — but they cannot do it alone.

In an emotional reflection following her visit to Damascus and surrounding communities, the Ambassador described a country at a “pivotal moment,” where fragile hope is emerging amid deep humanitarian need.

“I left Syria as a child, clutching my schoolbooks, searching for safety, and thinking home would never be a reality for me again,” she said. “Last week, I returned not as a refugee, but as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. And yet the moment I landed in Damascus, I was that girl from Daraa again — asking: will I be safe? Will I be able to learn? Will I have a future?”

Displacement and Interrupted Childhoods

Her visit highlighted the ongoing toll of years of conflict on Syrian children.

A recent UNICEF survey found that one in three Syrian adolescents aged 15 to 19 has been displaced at least twice, most often in search of safety. For many, education has been repeatedly disrupted.

In rural Damascus, she met an 18-year-old girl, “Tala,” who had been displaced three times before turning ten.

“Each time, her education was interrupted. Each time, she had to start again,” the Ambassador said. “When I looked at her, I saw my younger self.”

More than four million Syrians remain internally displaced outside camps, while another 1.35 million live in camps. One in four Syrians now lives in extreme poverty, and two-thirds of the population falls below the lower-middle-income poverty line.

Ongoing Dangers Despite Reduced Fighting

Although large-scale fighting has decreased in some areas, risks to children remain acute.

Nearly 1,000 explosive ordnance incidents have been recorded, resulting in close to 1,800 casualties — including at least 193 children killed and 466 injured.

Damaged schools, overstretched health services and destroyed infrastructure continue to limit access to essential services.

“The scale of what children have endured is staggering,” she said. “But in every community I visited, I saw young people who refused to be defined by what they had lost.”

Education as the Cornerstone of Recovery

Education emerged as the most urgent priority.

Millions of Syrian children remain out of school due to damaged facilities, poverty and repeated displacement. Overcrowded classrooms and economic hardship are pushing children into labour, while girls face heightened risks of early marriage and permanent dropout.

In Sbeineh, south of Damascus, the Ambassador met 18-year-old Fatima, who had been displaced for years in Aleppo before returning home and resuming her studies.

Fatima now dreams of becoming a doctor to help sick children.

“When girls learn, families recover faster, communities grow stronger, and economies improve,” the Ambassador said. “Investing in girls’ education is investing in Syria’s recovery.”

Funding Gap Threatens Progress

UNICEF is working across Syria and in neighbouring countries to rehabilitate schools, restore water systems, deliver health and nutrition services, provide mental health and psychosocial support, and help children return to learning.

The agency is also investing in skills development, vocational training and employment pathways for youth — recognizing that recovery will be driven by Syria’s next generation.

However, declining funding poses a major risk.

“The funding gap is now one of the biggest threats to Syrian children,” she warned. “Needs remain immense, while funding is declining. We know what works. What we lack is sustained investment to do it at scale.”

She called for predictable, long-term and flexible financing to support Syria’s transition from emergency response to recovery and system rebuilding.

A Generation Ready to Lead

Despite immense hardship, the Ambassador described Syrian youth as resilient and determined.

“Young people here are not waiting for help. They are ready to rebuild their country,” she said. “They are not asking for charity. They are asking for opportunity.”

She likened Syria’s children to jasmine — the country’s symbolic flower — resilient and rooted, determined to bloom even in harsh conditions.

“Syria is not only a story of needs. It is a story of potential,” she said. “This country’s greatest resource is its people.”

A Call to the International Community

The Ambassador concluded with a direct appeal to global leaders and donors.

“This generation of Syrian children should not inherit the hardships of the past,” she said. “Peace and safety are not privileges. They are the starting point for every child’s future.”

Her message to the world: “We must keep Syria seen — not forgotten.”