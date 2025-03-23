Left Menu

Global Health Crisis: Measles Surges, Malnourishment Worsens, and Pharmaceuticals Rally

The document outlines various health-related news, including a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, UNICEF's aid crisis in Nigeria and Ethiopia, a European hearing aid scam, and multiple pharmaceutical developments. These include Eli Lilly's market entry in India, Alnylam's U.S. drug approval, and AstraZeneca's investment in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is currently grappling with multiple crises as measles cases surge in Texas and New Mexico, exceeding last year's numbers. With 351 cases now reported, this is part of a decade-high outbreak in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has flagged these rising numbers as particularly concerning.

In Ethiopia and Nigeria, UNICEF warns that aid for 1.3 million malnourished children is at risk due to dwindling resources, exacerbated by cuts in U.S. foreign aid. The organization's food supplies are expected to be depleted within two months, leaving vulnerable children without vital support.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are making significant moves. Eli Lilly has introduced its weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has received expanded U.S. approval for its heart disease drug, boosting share prices by 10%. Concurrently, AstraZeneca is investing $2.5 billion in Beijing to rebuild its position in the Chinese market following recent scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

