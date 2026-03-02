Left Menu

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Partners with Roche for Nephrology and Transplant Medicines in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Roche to distribute clinically proven nephrology and transplant medicines in India starting April 1, 2026, enhancing patient access and treatment options.

Updated: 02-03-2026 15:13 IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic partnership with Roche on Monday, agreeing to distribute select nephrology and transplant medicine products in India. The distribution rights, effective April 1, 2026, enable Emcure to handle iconic brands such as Roche's 'CellCept', 'Mircera', and 'Neorecormon'.

'CellCept', an immunosuppressant recognized globally, has supported organ transplants since 1995, while 'Mircera' and 'Neorecormon' address anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease. Satish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO of Emcure, noted the synergy of Roche's innovations with their existing portfolio.

Rajji Mehdwan, Managing Director & CEO of Roche India & Neighbouring Markets, expressed confidence that Emcure's distribution network would expand access to these vital medicines. The collaboration aims to improve treatment accessibility for CKD and transplant patients across India, enhancing anaemia care and long-term health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

