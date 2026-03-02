Emcure Pharmaceuticals Partners with Roche for Nephrology and Transplant Medicines in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic partnership with Roche on Monday, agreeing to distribute select nephrology and transplant medicine products in India. The distribution rights, effective April 1, 2026, enable Emcure to handle iconic brands such as Roche's 'CellCept', 'Mircera', and 'Neorecormon'.

'CellCept', an immunosuppressant recognized globally, has supported organ transplants since 1995, while 'Mircera' and 'Neorecormon' address anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease. Satish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO of Emcure, noted the synergy of Roche's innovations with their existing portfolio.

Rajji Mehdwan, Managing Director & CEO of Roche India & Neighbouring Markets, expressed confidence that Emcure's distribution network would expand access to these vital medicines. The collaboration aims to improve treatment accessibility for CKD and transplant patients across India, enhancing anaemia care and long-term health outcomes.

