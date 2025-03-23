From Stethoscopes to Statesmanship: Doctor-Politicians Leading Health Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister Jitendra Singh urged doctor-politicians in Jammu and Kashmir to address pressing health and governance issues. Highlighting the unique role of medical professionals in leadership, Singh emphasized the importance of healthcare reforms and innovations, citing potential for private sector involvement in improving rural infrastructures.
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday urged doctors-turned-legislators in Jammu and Kashmir to address critical health and governance issues, particularly in rural areas where medical professionals can significantly influence policy-making.
Speaking at an event to honor medicos-turned-politicians, Singh highlighted the crucial role of medical professionals in governance, thanks to their backgrounds in ethics and public service. Emphasizing past successes, Singh noted the potential of these professionals in public life due to their trusted reputations during medical practice.
Singh stressed the importance of health reforms and the development of a robust healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, urging for innovations and private sector participation, akin to successful models in India's space sector, which could stimulate growth and integration into India's broader life sciences achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
