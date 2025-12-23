Left Menu

Vietnam's Party Leadership Decisions Await Announcement

Vietnam's Communist Party senior officials concluded a crucial meeting about the next top leadership, with party chief To Lam likely to retain his influential position. Although no specific names were disclosed, formal announcements are anticipated at the upcoming party congress in January.

Updated: 23-12-2025 09:36 IST
Senior officials of Vietnam's Communist Party have concluded a significant meeting deciding the country's next top leadership, as stated by party chief To Lam. Although no names were officially revealed, Lam is considered the frontrunner for maintaining the most powerful position within the party.

This development comes ahead of the five-yearly party congress, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 25, where official announcements are expected. These internal decisions are crucial as they lay the groundwork for Vietnam's political direction over the coming years.

The announcement was made through a statement on the government's official portal, further heightening the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming congress where details are expected to be made public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

