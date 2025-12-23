Summer Break: A Time for Growth Beyond Academics
As summer holidays begin, parents worry about 'summer learning loss' in children—a notion less significant than believed. Kids need the downtime during breaks for well-being and diverse learning experiences beyond the classroom, which are crucial for their development and offer long-term benefits.
As summer holidays commence, concerns among parents surface regarding the feared 'summer learning loss' in their children. However, recent studies indicate this phenomenon is not as alarming as once thought, with its effects varying significantly among different children.
Experts suggest that just as adults benefit from vacation, children too need extended breaks for physical and mental recuperation. The summer holiday offers an ideal opportunity for them to engage in family time and explore interests beyond the academic curriculum at their own pace.
The break encourages different learning experiences—from swimming and baking to community activities for older kids. Establishing simple routines like consistent sleep patterns helps maintain some structure while allowing children the freedom to enjoy their holidays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
