Left Menu

Summer Break: A Time for Growth Beyond Academics

As summer holidays begin, parents worry about 'summer learning loss' in children—a notion less significant than believed. Kids need the downtime during breaks for well-being and diverse learning experiences beyond the classroom, which are crucial for their development and offer long-term benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Joondalup | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:36 IST
Summer Break: A Time for Growth Beyond Academics

As summer holidays commence, concerns among parents surface regarding the feared 'summer learning loss' in their children. However, recent studies indicate this phenomenon is not as alarming as once thought, with its effects varying significantly among different children.

Experts suggest that just as adults benefit from vacation, children too need extended breaks for physical and mental recuperation. The summer holiday offers an ideal opportunity for them to engage in family time and explore interests beyond the academic curriculum at their own pace.

The break encourages different learning experiences—from swimming and baking to community activities for older kids. Establishing simple routines like consistent sleep patterns helps maintain some structure while allowing children the freedom to enjoy their holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025