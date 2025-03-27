Haryana's Healthcare and Infrastructure Set for Major Upgrades

Haryana is poised to enhance its healthcare and infrastructure, with Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announcing the expansion of the Al-Afia District Civil Hospital in Mandikhera. The facility will double its capacity from 100 to 200 beds, with a focus on upgraded accident and trauma care services. The initiative aims to better serve Nuh's population of over 15 lakh residents.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel revealed plans for a Chhath Puja ghat and riverfront development along the Western Yamuna Canal. With administrative approval for a Rs 12.87 crore budget, the project is set to commence within six months, featuring a 4.5-kilometer stretch from Badi-Majra Bridge to Old Jagadhri-Saharanpur Road.

In agricultural developments, Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced a Centre of Excellence for Mustard in Rewari and a proposed seed sale centre in Dahina or Qawwali village. Public-private partnerships will also introduce ultrasound facilities at Julana's Community Health Centre, reflecting Haryana's comprehensive approach to progress.

