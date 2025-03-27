Left Menu

Haryana's Healthcare and Infrastructure Set for Major Upgrades

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced upgrades for the Al-Afia District Civil Hospital in Mandikhera, increasing its capacity from 100 to 200 beds and enhancing its trauma care services. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel discussed plans for a Chhath Puja ghat and riverfront, while Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana outlined initiatives for mustard agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:59 IST
Haryana's Healthcare and Infrastructure Set for Major Upgrades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is poised to enhance its healthcare and infrastructure, with Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announcing the expansion of the Al-Afia District Civil Hospital in Mandikhera. The facility will double its capacity from 100 to 200 beds, with a focus on upgraded accident and trauma care services. The initiative aims to better serve Nuh's population of over 15 lakh residents.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel revealed plans for a Chhath Puja ghat and riverfront development along the Western Yamuna Canal. With administrative approval for a Rs 12.87 crore budget, the project is set to commence within six months, featuring a 4.5-kilometer stretch from Badi-Majra Bridge to Old Jagadhri-Saharanpur Road.

In agricultural developments, Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced a Centre of Excellence for Mustard in Rewari and a proposed seed sale centre in Dahina or Qawwali village. Public-private partnerships will also introduce ultrasound facilities at Julana's Community Health Centre, reflecting Haryana's comprehensive approach to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025