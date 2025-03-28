Left Menu

Uttarakhand Issues Health Advisory for Chardham Yatra Pilgrims

The Uttarakhand government has released a health advisory urging Chardham Yatra pilgrims to undergo health checkups and practice exercises before their pilgrimage. The advisory highlights the need for precautionary health measures due to previous incidents of health-related pilgrim deaths during the sacred journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:17 IST
Uttarakhand Issues Health Advisory for Chardham Yatra Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has issued a health advisory aimed at pilgrims planning to embark on the Chardham Yatra, underscoring the importance of pre-journey health checkups. The advisory comes in response to numerous health-related deaths reported during previous years' pilgrimages.

Pilgrims are encouraged to engage in preparatory exercises such as walking and 'pranayama' to acclimate themselves to the high-altitude conditions. Moreover, they are advised to stay hydrated, consume a balanced diet, and make use of various medical and screening facilities set up along the yatra route.

In addition, the state has enhanced medical provisions by increasing the number of relief centers and deploying trained medical professionals. The health advisory is part of a broader effort by the Uttarakhand government to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims during the sacred journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025