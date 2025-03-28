Uttarakhand Issues Health Advisory for Chardham Yatra Pilgrims

The Uttarakhand government has issued a health advisory aimed at pilgrims planning to embark on the Chardham Yatra, underscoring the importance of pre-journey health checkups. The advisory comes in response to numerous health-related deaths reported during previous years' pilgrimages.

Pilgrims are encouraged to engage in preparatory exercises such as walking and 'pranayama' to acclimate themselves to the high-altitude conditions. Moreover, they are advised to stay hydrated, consume a balanced diet, and make use of various medical and screening facilities set up along the yatra route.

In addition, the state has enhanced medical provisions by increasing the number of relief centers and deploying trained medical professionals. The health advisory is part of a broader effort by the Uttarakhand government to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims during the sacred journey.

