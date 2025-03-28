Left Menu

Pioneering Sperm Stem Cell Transplant in Cancer Survivors

Jaiwen Hsu, a childhood cancer survivor, has become the first person to receive a transplant of sperm-producing stem cells. The experiment, conducted by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, aims to restore fertility in young cancer survivors. It's a significant step in fertility preservation research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking initiative, Jaiwen Hsu has received a transplant of sperm-producing stem cells aimed at restoring fertility in cancer survivors. Hsu was only 11 when diagnosed with bone cancer, which threatened his future fertility due to aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center have been working on preserving testicular cells in young boys diagnosed with cancer. Hsu, now 26, is the first to undergo this pioneering transplant as an adult, testing if reimplanting these cells can indeed lead to fertility restoration.

The ambitious study, led by Pitt reproductive scientist Kyle Orwig, represents hope for many childhood cancer survivors faced with infertility. Similar research in Belgium and experiments with ovarian tissue signal a transformative future for oncofertility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

