Drug Alert: 47 Samples Deemed 'Not of Standard Quality'

The Central Drugs Laboratories has released its drug alert report for February, revealing that 47 drug samples produced by different companies have been classified as 'not of standard quality'. This announcement came from health ministry officials on Friday, highlighting the ongoing effort to maintain drug safety and efficacy.

The State Drugs Testing Laboratories also identified 56 more drug samples that didn't meet quality standards, according to officials. These findings are a part of the routine surveillance activities conducted by regulatory bodies to ensure medication compliance, as reflected on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal.

The identification of these non-compliant drugs stems from the samples failing specified quality parameters during tests. While this failure pertains solely to the batches tested, concerns over other drugs are unwarranted. In a February 2024 investigation, one drug in West Bengal was found spurious, produced unlawfully under a legitimate brand. Authorities are looking into this case as part of their regular collaboration with state regulators to clamp down on NSQ, misbranded, and spurious medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)