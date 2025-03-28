Tragedy Strikes as Newborn Dies After Being Denied Care

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district when a pregnant woman was reportedly turned away twice from a local health center, resulting in the death of her newborn. The heartbreaking event took place in Sailana town on the night between March 23 and 24 while the woman was rushed to the hospital on a hand-cart by her husband.

A viral video captured the desperate attempt by the husband to seek medical assistance for the third time. According to officials, the woman, Neetu, was initially dismissed by nurse Chetna Charel on March 23, with indications that delivery was not imminent. Later that night, she faced further rejection by nurse Gayatri Patidar, who estimated a 15-hour delay for delivery.

Despite her husband's efforts, Neetu delivered en route at 3 am, only to be informed of the newborn's death. Blame has been placed on the hospital management, leading to a probe ordered by Collector Rajesh Batham. Resulting actions include the suspension of a nursing officer, termination of another's contract, and issued notices to senior medical staff pending further inquiry.

