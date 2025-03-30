Health Ministry Demands Data Compliance from Hospitals for Transparency in Organ Transplants

The Union Health Ministry has raised alarms over persistent negligence by transplant hospitals in reporting crucial data on organ transplantation to the National Transplant Registry. This oversight hampers efforts to ensure transparency and equitable organ distribution, the ministry emphasized in a letter to the states.

Several hospitals have continually failed to submit both daily and monthly data, thus undermining the mandate of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). This lack of compliance not only affects transparency but also the rate of organ donation across the nation, according to the letter.

The ministry reminded states of the legal obligations under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, urging them to compel hospitals to submit comprehensive data. The letter concludes by urging the State Appropriate Authority to enforce compliance rigorously.

