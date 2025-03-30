Left Menu

Arogya Dham: Pioneering India's Healthy Future

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of health for India's development. Alongside Jyotiraditya Scindia, he highlighted the 500-bed Arogya Dham hospital's role in bringing affordable healthcare to the region. The project, envisioned by Scindia's late father, aims to provide quality medical services.

Gwalior | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:01 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasized the role of health in realizing a developed India. Speaking at a ceremony, he called on public participation to achieve the Healthy India goal, citing the Narendra Modi government's committed efforts.

The event marked the foundation stone laying of a 500-bed Arogya Dham super speciality hospital in Gwalior, costing an estimated Rs 500 crore, by RSS' Tarankear Smriti Trust. Chouhan's cabinet colleague, Jyotiraditya Scindia, shared insights into how this development fulfills a vision of his late father, Madhavrao Scindia, for a national-level healthcare facility.

Speaker Narendra Tomar and RSS leader Hemant Muktibodh were also present at the event. Scindia elaborated on how Arogya Dham will serve not just the Gwalior-Chambal division, but also neighboring districts, providing high-quality, affordable healthcare. The hospital aims to set a benchmark in medical service access, ensuring that the dream of a modern healthcare institution becomes a reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

