WHO Job Cuts and Groundbreaking Lilly Drug Trial: Health News Highlights

The World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to make significant cuts to its staff and budget in response to a substantial reduction in U.S. funding. An internal document, accessed by Reuters, outlines a reduction in WHO's operations by over 20%. This follows the withdrawal of U.S. financial support during President Donald Trump's administration, which criticized the WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health issues.

In another major health development, a promising experimental drug from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has shown remarkable results in a midstage clinical trial. The drug, lepodisiran, reduced a genetic risk factor for heart disease by 93.9%, offering hope for patients with genetically inherited cardiovascular conditions. The trial involved significant participation, with 141 patients receiving the top dosage of the drug, compared to a 69-patient placebo group.

These developments highlight crucial changes and potential breakthroughs in the health sector, reflecting both financial challenges and scientific advancements.

