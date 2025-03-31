Left Menu

TechInvention Taps Belgian Expertise for mRNA Vaccine Revolution

TechInvention and Belgium-based Quantoom Biosciences have entered a partnership to enhance the local manufacturing of mRNA and saRNA vaccines. This collaboration aims to establish an mRNA platform in Navi Mumbai by 2025, democratizing RNA technology to ensure affordable healthcare solutions in India and other low- and middle-income countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TechInvention has partnered with Quantoom Biosciences from Belgium to bolster local manufacturing of advanced mRNA and saRNA vaccines in India. This strategic collaboration was announced during Belgian Princess Astrid's visit on March 5.

The two companies aim to establish a cutting-edge mRNA platform in TechInvention's Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC) project. The state-of-the-art facility is set to commence operations in Navi Mumbai by October-November 2025, significantly contributing to faster and more cost-effective vaccine development in the region.

This partnership marks a milestone in democratizing RNA technology, thereby making RNA-based medicines more accessible and scalable in India and beyond, benefitting low- and middle-income countries around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

