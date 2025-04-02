Tragic Case of Bird Flu: Andhra Toddler's Untimely Demise

A two-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh tragically died of bird flu more than two weeks ago, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The National Institute of Virology in Pune verified the infection after testing samples, raising alarms due to the uniqueness of the case.

The toddler passed away on March 15 while receiving treatment at AIIMS-Mangalagiri. Strangely, she was the only one in her household who contracted the virus, puzzling authorities as no other bird flu cases were reported in the Palnadu district at the time.

Officials are exploring potential causes, including the possibility of the child having consumed raw chicken, which her family confirmed she did shortly before falling ill. Despite this suspicion, it remains unverified. A precautionary survey revealed no new cases in the area, including within the affected family.

