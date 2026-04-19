Both TMC, Cong anti-tribal, had put up candidate against Droupadi Murmu during Presidential polls: Modi in Bankura.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Both TMC, Cong anti-tribal, had put up candidate against Droupadi Murmu during Presidential polls: Modi in Bankura.
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