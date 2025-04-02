Left Menu

Health Policy Showdown: States Sue Over $11 Billion Funding Cut

A coalition of 23 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia have sued the Trump administration for canceling $11 billion in federal health grants. Filed in a Rhode Island federal court, they claim the Department of Health and Human Services lacks authority to retract the pandemic-era funding.

Updated: 02-04-2025 18:31 IST
A coalition of Democratic-led states, alongside the District of Columbia, has launched a legal battle against the Trump administration. The lawsuit seeks to overturn the cancellation of $11 billion in federal health grants initially allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filed in a federal court in Rhode Island, the lawsuit argues that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its authority by retracting the funds. Attorneys general and governors from 23 states have joined this high-stakes legal confrontation, underscoring the critical nature of the funding to state-run health programs.

This legal move marks a significant confrontation over health policy and funding distribution, with states fiercely defending the federal grants crucial to their public health frameworks amid continuously evolving challenges.

