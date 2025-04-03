Global Shift in Clinical Trial Leadership as U.S. Policies Falter

LONDON, April 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States, historically a front-runner in conducting diverse clinical trials, is witnessing a significant rollback under President Donald Trump's administration. Experts are now turning their attention to Europe and the UK to bridge the gap.

While racial health disparities continue to plague the medical community, experts emphasize that testing among diverse populations is crucial for scientific accuracy. However, underrepresented groups, including ethnic minorities and women, remain hesitant to participate due to mistrust and misinformation.

Amid job cuts in major U.S. health agencies, the push for diversity in trials faces an uncertain future. As European initiatives gain momentum, industry leaders like GSK and Pfizer express commitment to enhancing trial diversity. The global effort is seen as a necessary step towards addressing longstanding disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)