Bengaluru Fights Dengue: BBMP Takes Strategic Action

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed officials to curb dengue in Bengaluru by emphasizing public awareness, penalizing negligence, and coordinating with various departments. Prompt measures include larval surveillance, enhanced sanitation, and appointing dedicated officers to tackle high-risk zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:00 IST
In a decisive move to counter dengue's rise in Bengaluru, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath urged officials to act swiftly. During a virtual briefing, he highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures, as seasonal rains raise mosquito breeding risks. An official release underscored accountability for sanitation and public awareness.

Efforts focus on collaboration between health, horticulture, and stormwater management departments to prevent waterlogging, a key factor in dengue spread. Identifying breeding sites and conducting regular insecticide fogging emerged as top priorities. Commissioner Nath reiterated the importance of punishing negligence to maintain mosquito management standards.

Principal Secretary Harsha Gupta advocated for targeted fever clinics in high-risk regions and suggested assigning nodal officers for better monitoring. BBMP data revealed dengue's persistent threat, with case numbers rising significantly over recent years. Strategic interventions could safeguard affected areas as the city braces for monsoon challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

