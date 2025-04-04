Left Menu

FDA Halts Bird Flu Testing Amidst Workforce Cuts

The FDA has suspended its bird flu testing program for milk, cheese, and pet food due to significant staff cuts. This program aimed to ensure the reliability of testing methods amidst an ongoing bird flu outbreak. The staffing reductions come following a directive to reduce the federal workforce.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has halted its bird flu testing initiative for dairy and pet food products following substantial staffing cuts at the agency. An internal email revealed that this decision affects efforts to improve testing, crucial for understanding the virus's spread.

Previously, the FDA's tests indicated that pasteurization effectively kills the virus, while some pets suffered fatalities after consuming contaminated food. In light of President Donald Trump's federal workforce reduction directive, overseen by Elon Musk, the Department of Health and Human Services began dismissing 10,000 staff members, impacting the agency's capabilities.

The shelved Interlaboratory Comparison Exercise was intended to enhance testing reliability within the FDA and USDA networks. This comes amidst a significant bird flu outbreak affecting around 1,000 dairy herds nationwide. The FDA's lapse in testing coordination may have implications for food safety and consumer protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

