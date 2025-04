AI Integration Revolutionizes Healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh

The National Health Mission (NHM) in Arunachal Pradesh has partnered with a private artificial intelligence (AI) institute, Wadhwani AI, to launch a groundbreaking healthcare initiative across the northeastern state.

This collaboration signifies a major milestone in integrating AI into the state's healthcare system, beginning with deployment in five districts: Papumpare, Longding, Tirap, Namsai, and West Siang.

Key areas of focus include early diagnosis, timely referral, data-driven healthcare management, and increased accessibility, especially in rural regions. AI-driven solutions will feature vulnerability mapping for tuberculosis and predictive insights to enhance early screening and diagnosis.

