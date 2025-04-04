Left Menu

Fatal Encounter: Youth Succumbs to Swallowed Drug Packet

A young man in Kangra district died after ingesting a packet of adulterated heroin to avoid arrest. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities arrested Ashish Kumar, a petrol pump owner, for possessing chitta and uncovered his involvement in prior drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:04 IST
Fatal Encounter: Youth Succumbs to Swallowed Drug Packet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kangra district as a young individual succumbed to injuries after swallowing a packet of 'chitta' or adulterated heroin. The incident happened on January 25, after the youth attempted to evade arrest by ingesting the contraband.

The youth, whose family chose to withhold his identity, deteriorated and was treated at AIIMS Bilaspur. Doctors were able to remove the drug packet, but its contents had already burst, severely affecting his vital organs. The youth passed away on Thursday, despite extensive medical efforts.

In related news, Barsar police detained Ashish Kumar, a petrol pump owner, for possession of about 38.63 grams of 'chitta'. The arrest underscores ongoing drug issues in the region as authorities continue to combat illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025