Fatal Encounter: Youth Succumbs to Swallowed Drug Packet

A tragic incident unfolded in Kangra district as a young individual succumbed to injuries after swallowing a packet of 'chitta' or adulterated heroin. The incident happened on January 25, after the youth attempted to evade arrest by ingesting the contraband.

The youth, whose family chose to withhold his identity, deteriorated and was treated at AIIMS Bilaspur. Doctors were able to remove the drug packet, but its contents had already burst, severely affecting his vital organs. The youth passed away on Thursday, despite extensive medical efforts.

In related news, Barsar police detained Ashish Kumar, a petrol pump owner, for possession of about 38.63 grams of 'chitta'. The arrest underscores ongoing drug issues in the region as authorities continue to combat illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)