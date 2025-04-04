Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Anniversary Celebration

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bareilly's Shahabad locality as a shoe trader, identified as Wasim, experienced a fatal heart attack during his 25th wedding anniversary celebration.

Gathered family and friends watched in shock as Wasim, smiling and dancing with his wife Farah, suddenly stepped aside and collapsed. The event, captured on video, shows no prior distress.

Doctors confirmed he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. A police official noted the family did not report the incident for a post-mortem. A cardiologist suggested undiagnosed coronary artery blockages as a possible cause and emphasized the importance of regular health check-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

