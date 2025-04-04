Tragedy Strikes at Anniversary Celebration
A shoe trader named Wasim suffered a fatal heart attack during his 25th wedding anniversary celebration, collapsing while dancing with his wife. Doctors confirmed his death as cardiac arrest, likely due to undiagnosed coronary blockage. The family did not report to authorities, missing a post-mortem examination.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bareilly's Shahabad locality as a shoe trader, identified as Wasim, experienced a fatal heart attack during his 25th wedding anniversary celebration.
Gathered family and friends watched in shock as Wasim, smiling and dancing with his wife Farah, suddenly stepped aside and collapsed. The event, captured on video, shows no prior distress.
Doctors confirmed he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. A police official noted the family did not report the incident for a post-mortem. A cardiologist suggested undiagnosed coronary artery blockages as a possible cause and emphasized the importance of regular health check-ups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
