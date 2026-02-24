Left Menu

ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

ESIC has introduced a free annual medical check-up initiative for members aged 40+, aligning with new labour codes. With expanded responsibilities, ESIC aims to enhance healthcare delivery, partnering with NHA and NABL to improve quality and access. Celebrating 75 years, ESIC also unveiled a commemorative coin.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) marked its 75th foundation day with a significant initiative: the launch of a free annual medical check-up for its members aged 40 and above. This step aligns with the mandatory health screenings under the newly notified labour codes.

Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that this initiative would bolster worker welfare and urged ESIC to continue its reformative approach to healthcare service delivery. Mandaviya stressed the importance of enhancing in-house capabilities to match established institutions like AIIMS.

Commemorating its legacy, ESIC also released a Rs 75 coin and a coffee table book. The corporation signed agreements with the National Health Authority and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories to expand coverage and enhance service quality across its network.

