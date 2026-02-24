ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) marked its 75th foundation day with a significant initiative: the launch of a free annual medical check-up for its members aged 40 and above. This step aligns with the mandatory health screenings under the newly notified labour codes.

Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that this initiative would bolster worker welfare and urged ESIC to continue its reformative approach to healthcare service delivery. Mandaviya stressed the importance of enhancing in-house capabilities to match established institutions like AIIMS.

Commemorating its legacy, ESIC also released a Rs 75 coin and a coffee table book. The corporation signed agreements with the National Health Authority and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories to expand coverage and enhance service quality across its network.