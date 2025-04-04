Naidu's Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh's Healthcare Landscape

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken a bold step towards enhancing the state's healthcare infrastructure. On Friday, he instructed officials to develop multi-speciality hospitals in all Assembly constituencies, primarily utilizing the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Addressing the need for improved medical facilities, Naidu emphasized the importance of an action plan to establish hospitals with 100 to 300 beds. Currently, 70 constituencies have hospitals with over 100 beds, but 105 still lack necessary healthcare services.

The Chief Minister also proposed creating a 'mega global medi-city' in Amaravati to draw patients worldwide. Additionally, he called for a subsidy mechanism for PPP participants and strengthening drug de-addiction centers, with 13 new facilities planned at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)