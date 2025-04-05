Kerala Embraces Digital Payments in Healthcare Transformation

In a move to modernize healthcare accessibility, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has declared the implementation of digital payment systems across government hospitals in the state, aiming to streamline service fee transactions.

Currently active in 313 hospitals, this system is expected to reach all state-run health facilities within a month, enabling payments through credit cards, debit cards, and UPI, as per an official release.

This digital shift, executed in partnership with the Information Kerala Mission, also includes online OP ticket bookings, the M-Health app for digital health management, and the Scan and Book system for streamlined appointments, set for inauguration on April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)