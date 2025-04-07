Left Menu

Innovative Alliance: Blending Tradition and Science for Asthma Relief

The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu partners with Pankajakasthuri India to validate a poly-herbal asthma treatment under AYUSH. The collaboration aims to scientifically enhance trust in traditional remedies through extensive research and governmental support, blending traditional wisdom with modern science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu has forged a pivotal partnership with Kerala-based Pankajakasthuri India Private Limited. This collaboration aims to validate a poly-herbal formulation for bronchial asthma within the AYUSH framework, promising advancements in scientific approaches to traditional medicine.

The agreement, inked by Dr. Zabeer Ahmed of CSIR-IIIM and Dr. J. Hareendran Nair of Pankajakasthuri, underscores a mutual commitment to community health and sustainability. It emphasizes the scientific backing and governmental support that are critical in fostering public confidence in AYUSH products.

Under the project, CSIR-IIIM will conduct comprehensive phytochemical, in-vitro, and in-vivo studies, along with toxicity assessments. This initiative is seen as a stride towards integrating traditional knowledge and modern science, laying the groundwork for future innovations in integrative medicine.

