Bogus Cardiologist Held: Mysterious Deaths Under Scrutiny

A fake cardiologist, Narendra John Camm, was arrested for alleged forgery and misappropriation in Madhya Pradesh. He is under investigation for multiple patient deaths, including Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla. Allegations suggest 80% of patients treated by him died. Authorities are seeking detailed information from Apollo Hospital.

A man posing as a cardiologist, Narendra John Camm, has been apprehended by Madhya Pradesh police, facing charges of forgery and alleged involvement in multiple deaths at a missionary hospital. The shocking revelation has ignited further probes into his past medical practices.

The controversy deepened with accusations from Pradeep Shukla, son of the late Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla. He claimed that Camm, practicing under the alias Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, performed heart surgery on his father at Apollo Hospital in 2006, which allegedly led to the former speaker's death. Pradeep alleged that Yadav's treatments resulted in a high mortality rate.

Authorities, including the Bilaspur Chief Medical and Health Officer, have demanded a comprehensive investigation into Camm's work history, qualifications, and patient outcomes at Apollo Hospital. The hospital has confirmed Camm's past association and is compiling detailed records to aid in the ongoing investigation of the alleged medical fraud.

