Latest Health Headlines: Medicare Rates, Kellogg Probe, and More
This summary covers recent health news, including a significant increase in Medicare Advantage rates for 2026, Texas investigating WK Kellogg over health claims, and the opioid settlement by Viatris. It also discusses a promising IPO by Duality Biotherapeutics and a notable investment by Novo Nordisk in Brazil amid other key health sector updates.
The health sector is abuzz with several key developments. The U.S. government has announced a 5.06% hike in Medicare Advantage health plans reimbursement rates for 2026, more than double the proposal from earlier this year. This decision could affect premiums, benefits, and profits for insurers.
Meanwhile, in Texas, a probe is underway to determine if WK Kellogg's health claims on its cereals breach state laws. The breakfast giant is under scrutiny as it promotes products allegedly linked to health issues such as hyperactivity and obesity, due to artificial food colorings.
In financial news, Chinese biotech firm Duality Biotherapeutics is hitting the markets with an IPO, aiming to raise up to $200 million in Hong Kong. Additionally, Novo Nordisk is investing significantly in Brazil to boost production of its well-known obesity and diabetes medications, Ozempic and Wegovy.

