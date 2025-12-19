Morgan Stanley Poised to Secure Lead Role in SpaceX IPO

Morgan Stanley, a major financial institution, has emerged as a top candidate for the pivotal role in managing SpaceX's initial public offering, leveraging its long-established ties with CEO Elon Musk. However, the final decision remains undecided, according to sources close to the matter.

The selection process, dubbed a 'bake-off', is underway, with competitors such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also in the running. Despite Morgan Stanley's past collaborations with Musk, particularly taking Tesla public, the firm faces stiff competition. Confidentiality and fluid discussions characterize these ongoing deliberations.

SpaceX, known for its dominion in rocket launches and the Starlink network, contemplates an IPO not solely for capital but to fuel advancements like the Starship rocket and AI data centers, aligning with new priorities. While maintaining speculative elements about timing and market conditions, sources indicate a decision is anticipated by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)