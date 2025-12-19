Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Poised to Secure Lead Role in SpaceX IPO

Morgan Stanley is a leading contender to underwrite SpaceX’s IPO, benefitting from its longstanding relationship with Elon Musk. While the selection process for underwriters is ongoing, there's no guarantee of Morgan Stanley's involvement. SpaceX is considering an IPO to raise significant capital, driven by Starlink’s success and AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:14 IST
Morgan Stanley Poised to Secure Lead Role in SpaceX IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley, a major financial institution, has emerged as a top candidate for the pivotal role in managing SpaceX's initial public offering, leveraging its long-established ties with CEO Elon Musk. However, the final decision remains undecided, according to sources close to the matter.

The selection process, dubbed a 'bake-off', is underway, with competitors such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also in the running. Despite Morgan Stanley's past collaborations with Musk, particularly taking Tesla public, the firm faces stiff competition. Confidentiality and fluid discussions characterize these ongoing deliberations.

SpaceX, known for its dominion in rocket launches and the Starlink network, contemplates an IPO not solely for capital but to fuel advancements like the Starship rocket and AI data centers, aligning with new priorities. While maintaining speculative elements about timing and market conditions, sources indicate a decision is anticipated by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025