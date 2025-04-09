Left Menu

Cholera Crisis in South Sudan: Aid Cuts Exacerbate Tragedy

Eight people, including five children, have died from cholera in South Sudan as aid cuts force patients to travel long distances for medical care. Save the Children's closure of health centers in Jonglei state worsens the crisis, amid broader funding reductions impacting East Africa's conflict and drought-hit regions.

Updated: 09-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:57 IST
Eight individuals, five of whom were children, succumbed to cholera in South Sudan following significant aid cuts that compel patients to traverse long distances to seek medical help, according to an aid organization.

Save the Children reported the fatalities in the flood-prone Jonglei state, where the organization's closure of seven health centers has intensified the healthcare crisis. Additionally, 20 centers are partially operational, relying on volunteers without resources for patient transport.

The situation stems from broader terminations of USAID programs across East Africa, affecting countries grappling with conflict and drought. With millions in need of urgent aid, leaders within Save the Children advocate for prioritizing children's needs in these conflict-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

