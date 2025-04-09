Cholera Crisis in South Sudan: Aid Cuts Exacerbate Tragedy

Eight individuals, five of whom were children, succumbed to cholera in South Sudan following significant aid cuts that compel patients to traverse long distances to seek medical help, according to an aid organization.

Save the Children reported the fatalities in the flood-prone Jonglei state, where the organization's closure of seven health centers has intensified the healthcare crisis. Additionally, 20 centers are partially operational, relying on volunteers without resources for patient transport.

The situation stems from broader terminations of USAID programs across East Africa, affecting countries grappling with conflict and drought. With millions in need of urgent aid, leaders within Save the Children advocate for prioritizing children's needs in these conflict-affected areas.

