Unity in Hypertension: India's First Anthem Launches

Eris Lifesciences marks India's 77th Republic Day with the One India Conclave to tackle hypertension, launching the nation's first Hypertension Anthem. This initiative unites the medical fraternity in standardizing care protocols, aiming to address the hypertension crisis and improve public health nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:43 IST
On the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day, Eris Lifesciences initiated the One India Conclave to highlight the escalating hypertension crisis. This event also marked the national debut of India's first Hypertension Anthem, advocating for unified, standardized clinical practices across the medical fraternity.

The Hypertension Anthem is designed to foster a unified professional mission among healthcare providers, transcending specialty and regional divides. It aims to unify different medical fields within a shared, national goal of improving hypertension care by adopting standardized practices nationwide.

As hypertension affects nearly one-third of Indian adults, the One India Conclave emphasizes the importance of synchronized clinical protocols to ensure accurate, reliable blood pressure readings across all healthcare settings, vital for combating cardiovascular diseases effectively.

