Unity in Hypertension: India's First Anthem Launches

On the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day, Eris Lifesciences initiated the One India Conclave to highlight the escalating hypertension crisis. This event also marked the national debut of India's first Hypertension Anthem, advocating for unified, standardized clinical practices across the medical fraternity.

The Hypertension Anthem is designed to foster a unified professional mission among healthcare providers, transcending specialty and regional divides. It aims to unify different medical fields within a shared, national goal of improving hypertension care by adopting standardized practices nationwide.

As hypertension affects nearly one-third of Indian adults, the One India Conclave emphasizes the importance of synchronized clinical protocols to ensure accurate, reliable blood pressure readings across all healthcare settings, vital for combating cardiovascular diseases effectively.

