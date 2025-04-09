Kerala's ASHA Workers: Standoff with the State Government

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed the state government's dedication to supporting ASHA workers, despite ongoing protests outside the Secretariat. He noted that a minor section was protesting for increased honorarium and benefits, even after six rounds of negotiation.

During a press conference, Vijayan explained that the government remained open to resolving issues, proposing a committee to study worker demands. The state has historically enhanced working conditions for ASHA workers, but protestors insist on further increases, including Rs 21,000 honorarium and Rs 5 lakh retirement benefits.

Amid the stalemate, ASHA Health Workers' Association continues its demonstration, while Vijayan highlights the Centre's stagnant incentives since 2005. Kerala's ASHA scheme, he argues, offers the highest state-provided honorarium, questioning the focus of their protest.

