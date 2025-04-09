U.S. pediatricians and infectious disease experts are sounding the alarm as measles cases rise dramatically across the nation, attributing the escalation to insufficient vaccination advocacy by government health officials.

Since the start of the year, more than 600 measles cases have been confirmed, with Texas bearing the brunt of the outbreak. Experts emphasize the necessity for consistent, fact-based communication regarding the importance of vaccination to curb the epidemic.

Despite backing the measles vaccine, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s inconsistent messaging and promotion of unproven treatment methods have incited criticism. Health professionals insist that promoting clear and accurate vaccination information is pivotal to controlling the current crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)