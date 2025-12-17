Tunisians Rise Against Pollution in Gabes: A Public Health Crisis Unfolds

Thousands of Tunisians took to the streets of Gabes on Wednesday in protest against pollution from a state-owned phosphate complex. The demonstrations, marking the 15th anniversary of the Arab Spring, were fueled by growing concerns over public health impacts.

Chanting slogans for survival, the protesters targeted chemical pollution, adding pressure on President Kais Saied's government, already struggling with a financial crisis and civil unrest. The powerful UGTT union has called for a nationwide strike, underscoring the nation's instability.

Residents blame toxic emissions for rising health issues, including respiratory difficulties experienced by schoolchildren. Despite temporary measures, demonstrators demand the closure and relocation of the plant to prevent further environmental damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)