Tunisians Rise Against Pollution in Gabes: A Public Health Crisis Unfolds
Approximately 2,500 Tunisians protested in Gabes against pollution from a state-owned phosphate complex. They demand lasting solutions to protect public health, amid rising illnesses blamed on toxic emissions. Pressure mounts on President Saied, as the country faces financial challenges and widespread unrest.
Thousands of Tunisians took to the streets of Gabes on Wednesday in protest against pollution from a state-owned phosphate complex. The demonstrations, marking the 15th anniversary of the Arab Spring, were fueled by growing concerns over public health impacts.
Chanting slogans for survival, the protesters targeted chemical pollution, adding pressure on President Kais Saied's government, already struggling with a financial crisis and civil unrest. The powerful UGTT union has called for a nationwide strike, underscoring the nation's instability.
Residents blame toxic emissions for rising health issues, including respiratory difficulties experienced by schoolchildren. Despite temporary measures, demonstrators demand the closure and relocation of the plant to prevent further environmental damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
