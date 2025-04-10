US Tariff Pause: Boon or Bane for French Wine?

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause most tariffs has been met with mixed reactions from the French wine and spirits industry. According to Nicolas Ozanam, head of FEVS, this decision offers partial relief as it reduces shipping tariffs from 20% to 10%, aligning them with other suppliers.

However, Ozanam highlighted concerns that, despite the tariff reduction, an increasing inflationary environment and a weakening dollar could still drive up prices. This price hike may lead to reduced consumption of French wine and spirits in the United States.

The decision underscores the complex dynamics of international trade, where even reductions can have broader implications, highlighting the need for strategic foresight among French exporters as they navigate this challenging landscape.

