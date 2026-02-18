Left Menu

Hungary Halts Diesel Shipments Amidst Russian Pipeline Disruption

Hungary has suspended diesel exports to Ukraine following disruptions in Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, allegedly caused by Russian attacks. While Ukrainian officials suspect deliberate Ukrainian interference, Hungary's Foreign Minister accuses Ukraine of political motives. Despite EU sanctions, Hungary continues its reliance on Russian energy, emphasizing its economic significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has announced a halt to its diesel shipments to neighboring Ukraine, citing unresolved disruptions in Russian oil supplies. The interruptions in the Druzhba pipeline, attributed to alleged Russian attacks, have impacted Hungary's and Slovakia's oil imports since January 27.

In response to Ukrainian accusations of deliberate interference, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed the supply pause was instigated politically by Ukraine's leadership, albeit without presenting evidence. Despite the crisis, Hungary reassured its energy security with sufficient reserves to last over three months.

Amidst Europe's significant reduction in Russian imports, Hungary has maintained and increased its engagement with Russian energy, siding with Russian energy revenue concerns championed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Facing electoral challenges, Orban underscores the reliance on Russian fossil fuels as crucial for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

