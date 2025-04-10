Left Menu

Spain's New Plan: Relocating Young Migrants for a Brighter Future

Spain plans to relocate thousands of underage migrants from overcrowded centres to other parts of the country. With over 6,000 minors on the Canary Islands, the initiative aims to manage migration efficiently while offering these children a brighter future within Spain's economic and cultural framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a groundbreaking move, Spanish lawmakers have passed a plan to relocate thousands of underage migrants from cramped centers in the Canary Islands to more accommodating facilities across the country. This initiative aims to alleviate the pressure on regions struggling with heightened migration flows.

The Canary Islands, known for hosting over 6,000 migrant minors, have been grappling with unprecedented levels of migration, although there has been a notable 28% decrease in irregular arrivals this year. Spanish law mandates government protection and aid for under-18 migrants arriving alone.

Regional Minister Angel Victor Torres underscores the dual significance of this initiative, emphasizing both its humanitarian aspect and its potential to integrate these vulnerable young individuals into Spain's future economic and social structures. The plan is tailored to regional demographics and economic factors, aiming to equitably distribute the care of migrant minors among Spain's 17 regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

