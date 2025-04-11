Ayushman Bharat Scheme to Transform Odisha's Healthcare Landscape

Union Health Minister J P Nadda will commence a significant two-day visit to Odisha this Friday to launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as announced in official statements.

Upon his arrival in Bhubaneswar, Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will proceed to Cuttack to inaugurate the flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme alongside other health initiatives such as the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana and the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY).

The ambitious schemes are designed to offer coverage to approximately 3.5 crore people, including free, cashless medical services at over 29,000 government and private hospitals nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)