Union Health Minister Launches Ayushman Bharat in Odisha

Union Health Minister JP Nadda commenced a significant two-day visit to Odisha on Friday to launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state. Upon his arrival, Nadda was warmly received by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside other notable political figures including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Nadda's visit is crucial as Odisha's delayed implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme comes to an end, with over 3.5 crore beneficiaries expected. The launch marks a political shift from the previous BJD government's hesitation, attributed to political considerations, as suggested by CM Majhi.

Nadda will additionally inaugurate several healthcare projects in Cuttack, including a new pediatric institute. His visit also features engagements at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and CIPET, along with a party training program in Puri. The expanded health coverage plans promise a transformative impact on the state's healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)