Ayushman Bharat Launch: A New Dawn in Odisha's Healthcare

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visits Odisha to launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme, introducing key health initiatives like Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana. This marks a significant rollout six years after the scheme's central implementation. Over 3.5 crore people are anticipated to benefit from comprehensive health insurance coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:58 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda is in Odisha for a pivotal two-day visit launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state. His arrival marks a significant milestone as the state moves forward with this healthcare initiative previously delayed by political factors.

Upon landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Nadda was welcomed by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other key political figures. This visit is seen as crucial as the state aligns with the central scheme after a six-year gap. Nadda is also set to inaugurate various state initiatives, expanding healthcare access to millions.

Nadda's itinerary includes a trip to Cuttack for the launch of other health schemes and the inauguration of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics. He will also visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar and CIPET. The initiatives promise comprehensive health insurance and support for individuals aged 70 and above, impacting 3.5 crore beneficiaries across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

