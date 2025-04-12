Left Menu

Unveiling the Link: Accelerated Brain Ageing in Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a complex mental disorder affecting over 20 million people worldwide. Current research suggests accelerated brain ageing, indicated by rising neurofilament light protein levels, as a potential cause. This research provides insights into neuronal injury and could aid in diagnosing and treating this distressing disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:03 IST
New research into the roots of schizophrenia suggests that accelerated brain ageing might be a significant factor. This severe mental illness, characterized by hallucinations and delusions, affects over 20 million individuals globally, often manifesting from adolescence to early adulthood.

Research findings highlight that elevated levels of neurofilament light protein (NfL) — a biomarker for neuronal injury — could indicate faster brain ageing in schizophrenia patients. Such analyses provide groundbreaking perspectives on the neurological underpinnings, offering potential pathways for improved diagnosis and management.

While lifestyle factors contribute to the reduced life expectancy of schizophrenia patients, this study emphasizes biological aspects. Patients are often subject to unhealthy lifestyles, increasing their risks for common age-related diseases. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for developing strategies to support those affected by schizophrenia.

