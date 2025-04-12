Transforming Neurological Care: Insights from the Apollo Neuro Conclave 2025
The Third Apollo Neuro Conclave 2025, held by Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, gathered leading experts to discuss recent advancements in neurological care. The event showcased pioneering strategies and fostered collaboration among neuro disciplines to revolutionize treatment protocols in India.
Updated: 12-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:21 IST
Leading healthcare experts, including neurologists and researchers, gathered for the Third Apollo Neuro Conclave 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in neurological care.
Held by Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on April 12 and 13, the event was themed 'Recent Advances in Treatment Protocols' and aimed to unveil transformative strategies and insights.
Dr. Vinit Suri emphasized the importance of collaboration for improving patient outcomes, while Dr. Sudheer Kumar Tyagi highlighted the event's role in uniting different neuro disciplines and fostering a spirit of teamwork.
